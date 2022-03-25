Valimai, Dune, Bridgerton Season 2: OTT releases on Mar 25 

Cinephiles unite! In case you want a quiet weekend in, the OTT space has a slew of releases today. These include big ticket films like Thala Ajith’s Valimai and Timothee Chalamet’s Dune, all set for their OTT debuts in India. Besides these, series like Bridgerton (season 2), Sabrina and Pachinko are also releasing on the same day on Netflix, Hoichoi and Apple TV+ respectively.

Right from Valimai to Pachinko, here are the OTT releases that you need to look for

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Valimai (Zee5)

The Thala Ajith-starrer Valimai is releasing on Zee5 today. The film follows an upright police officer Arjun who comes to Chennai to solve a crucial case involving a gang of deadly bikers. The film will be available in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

The film also features Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Sumithra, Achyuth Kumar, Gurbani Judge, Yogi Babu, Pavel Navageethan, Malini Sathappan, Pugazh, Yogi Babu and Raj Aiyyappa in significant roles.

Dune (Amazon Prime Video)

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi film Dune will release on Amazon Prime Video in India today. The film has been adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Besides Prime Video, Dune can also be watched on YouTube, Hungama, iTunes, GooglePlay and BookMyShow.

Dune captures the journey of a brilliant and gifted young man Paul Atreides born into a great destiny who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

The film features an ensemble cast of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgard, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Charlie Rawes, Oliver Ryan and Josh Brolin.

Bridgerton Season 2 (Netflix)

Releasing on Netflix, the second season of the show will chart Bridgerton’s love story with newcomer Kate Sharma. This series, based on Julia Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, covers the romantic encounters from the members of the titular family.

This season has 6 new characters -- Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandan), Mary Sharma (Shelley Conn), Edmund Bridgerton (Rupert Evans), Jack (Rupert Young) and printer’s assistant (Calam Lynch) . The show also features actors like Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan and Julie Andrews.

Sabrina (Hoichoi)

Directed by Ashfaque Nipun, Sabrina is a Bengali drama web series. This series has been made under the banner of A Packup Film. It stars Mehzabien Chowdhury, Nazia Haque Orsha, Nader Chowdhury, Intekhad Dinar, Monir Khan Shimul, Hasan Masud, Runa Khan, Yash Rohan and Dr Ezazul Islam in significant roles.

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Pachinko is a Korean drama streaming on Apple TV+, which is also available in Japanese and English. The drama chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations. The K-drama is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh, also known for ventures like The Terror and The Killing.

The drama stars Lee Min-ho, Anna Sawai, Soji Arai, Kim Min-ha, Jin Ha, Kaho Minami, Youn Yuh-jung, Jung Eun-chae, Steven Sanghyun, Junwoo Han and Yun-Jung Youn in significant roles.

Also read: RRR releases today: Reviews, box office expectations of Jr NTR, Ram Charan's film