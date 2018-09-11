VFX work in Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 cost more than Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali: The Beginning, one of the highest-grossing movies in Indian cinema was also made at a high budget. The Prabhas-Anushka Shetty-Tamannaah starrer was made on a budget of Rs 200 crore. But if reports are to be believed, then Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's much-awaited 2.0, is going to have VFX work worth more than twice of Baahubali's budget.

2.0, the costliest movie ever made in Indian cinema is gearing up for release this year. It is reported that the VFX work in the Rajinikanth movie has consumed most of the film's budget. Director Shankar is aiming to set a benchmark with the film's VFX work.

Rumours state that the movie's VFX work has amounted to Rs 550 crore! Around 3,000 VFX technicians from across the world has worked on this project.

The movie is also touted to be 'India's First 75 Million Dollar VFX Wonder'.

Additionally, 2.0 is also the first Indian movie to be entirely shot on 3D camera. The film has not only been delayed but also has faced several issues during post-production as the VFX artists couldn't deliver the desired output on time.

As a result, producers had to pump in more money to complete the project. The initial estimate of the movie's budget was eventually exceeded by a huge margin. Reportedly, another Rs 100 crore was added to the budget of the movie to complete its post-production.

Akshay Kumar stars as the antagonist in this sci-fi movie. The movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and 12 other languages across the world.

Director Shankar updated his fans yesterday that the teaser for the movie will drop in three days.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)