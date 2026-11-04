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Indri unveils 2026 Diwali Collector's Edition; check key details

Indri unveils 2026 Diwali Collector's Edition; check key details

The fourth release in Indri's annual festive series, the 2026 edition is bottled at 50 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV) and limited to 600 individually numbered bottles for the Indian market.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 5:20 PM IST
Indri unveils 2026 Diwali Collector's Edition; check key detailsThe fourth release in Indri's annual festive series, the 2026 edition is bottled at 50 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV) and limited to 600 individually numbered bottles for the Indian market.

Indri, the luxury single malt whisky brand from Piccadily Distilleries, has unveiled its Diwali Collector's Edition 2026 in India, a limited-edition Ruby Port Cask expression.

The fourth release in Indri's annual festive series, the 2026 edition is bottled at 50 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV) and limited to 600 individually numbered bottles for the Indian market. The expression made its international debut in London and was subsequently showcased at The Whisky Show, where it received recognition from whisky journalists, critics, connoisseurs and industry experts, the company said.

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Crafted using six-row barley and distilled in traditional copper pot stills, the single malt has been matured in hand-selected Ruby Port wine casks sourced from Portugal in the subtropical climate of northern India.

According to the tasting notes shared by the company, the whisky has aromas of black cherries, wild berries and ripe plums. Its palate features honeyed fruits, roasted nuts, toffee, vanilla and figs, followed by a long, fruit-forward finish.

The packaging has been designed by Krsnaa Mehta, founder of India Circus. Drawing inspiration from Indian miniature art and royal heritage, the design features jewel tones, intricate floral patterns and ornate detailing around a Marwari horse and its foal, symbolising nobility, lineage and continuity.

"With the 2026 Ruby Port Cask, we wanted to push that story further, bringing together the richness of Indian single malt, the elegance of exceptional Ruby Port casks and the artistry of India's cultural heritage. Limited to just 600 individually numbered bottles, this is a release created not only to celebrate Diwali, but to celebrate how far Indian whisky has come. The recognition it has already received globally is a testament to the craftsmanship behind Indri and our belief that the finest expressions of whisky can proudly come from India," said Surrinder Kumar, Master Blender, Piccadily Distilleries.

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The 2026 edition has secured Double Gold with 96 points at the USA Spirits Ratings 2026, where it was also named Indian Single Malt Whisky of the Year and Spirit of the Year – India. It further won Gold at the World Whisky Masters 2026, the New York World Spirits Competition 2026 and the Asia World Spirits Competition 2026 in Singapore.

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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 5:20 PM IST
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