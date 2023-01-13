Veera Simha Reddy box office collection Day 1: Balakrishna-starrer off to a sensational start

Veera Simha Reddy, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was off to a flying start at the box office, grossing approximately Rs 32 crore on Thursday. The Telugu film, which has its protagonist in his massiest avatar, outperformed the opening day totals of the two Tamil blockbusters, Vijay's Varisu and Ajith's Thunivu, which may have cannibalised each other after debuting on Wednesday. The box office collections are testament to Balakrishna's stamina at the box office, especially after the blockbuster earnings of his previous release Akhanda.

Gopichandh Malineni's Veera Simha Reddy is a mass entertainer. The film was released on January 12 and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

On its first day, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy is estimated to have earned between Rs 32 and 35 crore at the box office. The film earned Rs 43 lakh (at a ticket price of Rs 175) at Hyderabad RTC X Roads, according to Andhra Box Office.

Veera Simha Reddy, directed by Gopichand Malineni, is an action film in which Nandamuri Balakrishna plays two roles: father and son. The supporting cast includes Shruti Haasan, Honey Rose, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Duniya Vijay. The film was released in theatres on January 12, just ahead of Makar Sankranti.

Top 5 Openers Now with Ticket price in Brackets.#RRR ₹75L (₹235)#SVP ₹54L (₹210)#KGF2 ₹51L (₹210)#VeeraSimhaReddy ₹43L (₹175)#Pushpa ₹41L (₹200)



The supporting cast includes cinematographer Rishi Punjabi, editor Naveen Nooli, and composer S Thaman. Mythri Movie Makers is in charge of the production.

"Veera Simha Reddy is a formulaic action entertainer with a heavy dose of action. The story, however, has nothing new to offer," said India Today's review.

"It’s a delight to see Nandamuri Balakrishna owning the screen even though the roles are similar to what he had done in his previous films. Be it the over-the-top action sequences or his punch dialogues, they are aplenty in Veera Simha Reddy," said the review.

While Tamil Nadu is seeing the box office clash between Varisu and Thunivu, the Telugu region will see competition when Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya takes on Veera Simha Reddy today. The Telugu industry surpassed Bollywood to become the nation's most profitable film production region in 2022, owing largely to the global success of SS Rajamouli's RRR.