Watch: Hindi teaser of Nagarjuna's action-thriller 'The Ghost' released

Nagarjuna upcoming Telegu starrer The Ghost will release in theatres on October 5. The Hindi dubbed version of The Ghost will release on October 7. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the movie is expected to revolve around a former Interpol officer who becomes a merciless 'killing machine' to protect his family. The movie has Sonal Chauhan as the female lead and is her first collaboration with Nagarjuna.

The film also has Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in prominent roles. The stunts are choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha. Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners have produced the film along with Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.

The actor on sharing the official teaser of The Ghost wrote, "Check out #TheGhost release trailer!! It’s on fire https://youtu.be/TP7cvtNhHqQ #TheGhostOnOct5 @iamnagarjuna @PraveenSattaru@sonalchauhan7@SVCLLP@nseplofficial @SonyMusicSouth."

Netizens have been reacting ever since actor Nagarjuna shared the teaser on Twitter. A user named Arisetty Prasad said, " Astounding visuals #TheGhost Release trailer Stunning screen presence @iamnagarjuna Impressed with @sonalchauhan7 Wishing the team nothing but a blockbuster @PraveenSattaru garu @SVCLLP Ensure a grand release#NagarjunaAkkineni."

Nagarjuna was recently seen in a pivotal role in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva. The Ayan Mukerji’s latest directorial venture starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The movie is first of the three instalments of the epic action-adventure franchise. The first chapter follows Ranbir's Shiva who unlocks his power to wield the 'Agni' (fire) Astra after he meets his love interest Isha (Alia).

