'Who were Satwant Singh and Beant Singh?': Actor-MP Kangana Ranaut gets death threats ahead of 'Emergency' release

Actor and BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Kangana Ranaut has received death threats from various Sikh groups ever since the trailer of her upcoming film 'Emergency' dropped on social media. In the wake of these threats, Ranaut has sought police's help.

The actor-politician essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film. In a viral videos on social media, Vicky Thomas Singh, a Christian-turned Nihang Sikh, mentioned the assassination of the former Prime Minister.

Related Articles

Singh can be heard saying in the video that if the slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale is portrayed as a terrorist, then Ranaut should remember what happened to Indira Gandhi.

"If in the movie, he (slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale) is portrayed as a terrorist, remember what happened to the person (Indira Gandhi) whose movie you are doing? Who were Satwant Singh and Beant Singh? We will offer our head to Santji, and those who can offer head can also chop it off," Singh said in the video.

Satwant Singh and Beant Singh were Indira Gandhi's bodyguards, who assassinated her on October 31, 1984. BT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Last week, Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), demanded a ban on the film and sought an FIR against Kangana for allegedly "character assassinating Sikhs" in the film.

He also questioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and demanded that a Sikh member be included on the board. Dhami further said that Bhindranwale has been declared as a community martyr and generalising Sikhs as separatists is wrong.

An Australia-based Sikh Council termed Emergency as a propaganda film, adding that it misrepresents historical events and is "disrespectful" towards Sikh martyrs. It also said that the movie depicts Indira Gandhi's role as a heroic one and Sikh martyrs are depicted in a "profoundly disrespectful" manner.

"The film is expected to cause unrest in the Sikh Punjabi community and non-Hindutva supporters, among the pro-Hindu (BJP-Modi) supporters in Australia," the letter mentioned.

Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, focuses on Indira Gandhi's reign, especially the period of 21 months from 1975-77. Besides Ranaut, the film also features Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary and late Satish Kaushik. The film will release in theatres on September 6.