'They’re all about protein shakes and bags': Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood stars 'stupid, shallow'

Kangana Ranaut has once again taken aim at Bollywood, this time calling out the industry’s culture and the narcissism she perceives among its members, particularly actors.



Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Kangana expressed her disdain for the shallow conversations and materialistic focus that she associates with the film industry.

“I am not a Bollywood kind of person. I can’t be friends with Bollywood people for sure,” Kangana said, candidly admitting that she has no friends in the industry. She described her peers as "full of themselves," adding, "They are stupid, dumb, and all about protein shakes. I have seen enough Bollywood people to know that."

Kangana criticized the typical routines of Bollywood actors, noting that their lives revolve around fitness and luxury. “If they are not shooting, their routine is: wake up in the morning, do some physical training, sleep in the afternoon, wake up, go to gym and again sleep at night or watch TV. They’re like grasshoppers, totally blank. How can you be friends with such people?” she questioned, highlighting the lack of meaningful conversation she feels is prevalent in the industry.

She further elaborated on the nature of Bollywood parties, describing them as "trauma" due to the superficial discussions that dominate these gatherings. Mimicking the voices of those she criticizes, Kangana recounted the typical chatter: “They just meet, drink and go, ‘Hey babe, what a bag! Oh my god, I love that bag.’” She lamented the absence of deeper conversations, stating, "I would be shocked to find a decent person in Bollywood who can talk beyond branded bags and cars."

Despite her harsh critique, Kangana did acknowledge that she has met a few writers and directors in the industry who do not fit this mold.

Kangana is preparing for the release of her upcoming biographical political drama, Emergency, in which she stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, which marks her debut as an independent director, also features notable actors such as Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik. Emergency is set to hit theaters on September 6.