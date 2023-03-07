'Will bring back colours which have faded': Conman Sukesh wishes Jacqueline Fernandez Happy Holi from jail

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has wished Happy Holi to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a recently released letter from Tihar jail. In this letter, he promised the actor, last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, that he will bring back all the colours which have faded or disappeared.

The letter as accessed by India Today read, “I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi. On this day, the festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility.”

He further said in full Bollywood style that he will go to any extent for Jacqueline Fernandez while adding that he loves her. Sukesh wrote, “You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you, my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you, my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love. My Jackie.”

During the course of the hearing in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case in February, Chandrashekhar said that the actor does not have to worry since he was there to protect her. He also maintained that the Bollywood actor was not a part of the money laundering case. Sukesh said, “Jacqueline is not a part of this case, she does not have to worry, I am there to protect her.”

Meanwhile, Fernandez claimed in a statement submitted with Delhi’s Patiala Court in January this year that Sukesh played with her emotions and made her life hell. She said in her statement, “Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood.” She added that the conman was introduced to her as a government official, while further stating that she “felt somebody was spoofing her.”

Sukesh was arrested for duping ex-Religare promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife and extorting around Rs 200 crore by posing as the Union Home and Law secretaries. Another case the conman is embroiled in relates to the alleged bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK’s two leaves symbol for the VK Sasikala faction. He has been charged under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With India Today inputs)

