'Will take legal action...: Triptii Dimri skips event in Jaipur, angry crowd defaces actor's poster

Actress Triptii Dimri has found herself at the centre of controversy after failing to attend a scheduled event organised by Women Entrepreneurs at FICCI FLO in Jaipur on Monday evening. The absence has led to calls for a boycott of both the actress and her upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

According to reports, Dimri was expected to participate in the event focusing on Nari Shakti at a hotel on JLN Marg. Organizers claimed that they received a call from her team indicating she would arrive shortly, but she ultimately did not show up.

One of the female entrepreneurs involved in the event revealed that the agreement for Dimri's appearance was valued at Rs 5.5 lakh. Business Today could not independently verify these claims.

This is so bad, ya! Just because #TriptiiDimri is a celeb that doesnt give anyone the right to do such things for a meagre 5 L.



Not only her, many actors will be scared to attend ficci flo’s events #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo



pic.twitter.com/vPOnA7MwOt — Bollywood Talkies (@bolly_talkies) October 1, 2024

In light of her absence, she expressed intentions to take legal action against the actress, urging the Jaipur community to boycott both her and her film, accusing her of deceit.

The backlash against Dimri was palpable, as demonstrators were seen defacing her posters at the venue and calling for her to be held accountable. The promotional materials for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video were also removed in response to the growing discontent.

Currently, Dimri is engaged in promoting Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a comedy featuring co-star Rajkummar Rao. The film revolves around a lost sex tape of a newly married couple from the 1990s and includes a supporting cast of notable actors such as Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Rakesh Bedi, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, and Mukesh Tiwari.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is slated for theatrical release on October 11, where it will compete with Alia Bhatt's Jigra.