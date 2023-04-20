Aaradhya Bachchan moves Delhi HC against YouTube channel over fake news about her health, life 

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s 11-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan has moved the Delhi High Court against a YouTube channel for reporting fake news about her health and life. The matter will be heard by a single-judge bench of Justice C Harishankar of the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

Aaradhya's plea states these videos claim she is poor health, with one of them even claiming she has passed away. These videos furthermore claimed that the Bachchans did not take any steps to ensure prompt medical attention to Aaradhya.

The junior most Bachchan has sought an injunction against such reporting about her since she is a minor. Aaradhya has asked 10 entities to “de-list and deactivate all videos” about her. Google and the Grievance Cell of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have also been made parties to the case.

No statement has been issued by the Bachchan family on this matter as of yet. The daughter of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been at the trolls’ radar for various reasons.

Abhishek Bachchan had warned the trolls while promoting his recent film Bob Biswas. Talking about trolls who constantly attack his daughter, he told the entertainment portal BollywoodLife that they should tell whatever they have to say to his face.

He said, “While it’s completely unacceptable and something that I will not tolerate. I’m a public figure that’s fine, my daughter is out of bounds. If you have anything to say, come and say it to my face.”

Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were recently seen at the star-studded launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). While Aaradhya wore a traditional white outfit, Aishwarya was spotted in an all-black ensemble. Aaradhya is currently studying in sixth standard at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

