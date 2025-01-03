Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release: Ranbir, Deepika's rom-com hits theatres likely to churn Rs 3 cr in day 1 box office

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, two of Bollywood's biggest stars, have a plethora of career-defining projects, but none resonate quite like the 2013 blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film not only marked a heartfelt reunion of the former couple on screen but also became a beloved classic for Gen Z audiences.

Today, the film makes its much-anticipated re-release in select theatres, stirring nostalgia among fans and drawing impressive ticket sales. A report by Pinkvilla indicate that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has sold over 26,000 tickets already, a figure that rivals or surpasses some recent high-profile action films, including Varun Dhawan's Baby John.

It is expected to earn approximately ₹3 crore on its opening day, showing that audiences are still interested in watching the movie in theaters. Comparatively, last year, when the film "Kal Ho Naa Ho" was re-released, it earned ₹77 lakh.

The re-release film in question is "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani," which originally debuted in May 2013 and had a remarkable opening collection of ₹19 crore. This blockbuster was produced for ₹75 crore and went on to earn ₹318 crore globally, with ₹188.57 crore net in India.

"Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" is a popular coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama directed by Ayan Mukerji, featuring stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The film is celebrated for its engaging story, memorable performances, and hit songs such as "Badtameez Dil" and "Kabira," which remain favorites among fans.

Despite being available for streaming on OTT platforms, the allure of Kapoor's Bunny and Padukone's Naina, whose star-crossed love story is interwoven with themes of friendship, continues to attract audiences to theatres.

Social media is abuzz with nostalgic reflections, with fans recalling the excitement of waiting in long lines to see the film upon its original release. Comments highlight a desire for the return of well-crafted romantic comedies, with one user lamenting, "It’s magic,, yeh jawani hai deewani is not just a film,, It's a feeling,, people want to relive the magic of the movie."

While Bollywood is currently exploring a variety of genres, including the burgeoning pan-India trend, some viewers express a longing for simpler, feel-good narratives.