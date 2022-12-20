YRF to release new song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with amid 'Besharam Rang' row; here's the first look

Yash Raj Films has announced release of a new song titled 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' amid the controversy around the recently released 'Besharam Rang' song. The first look of the song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was released on Tuesday. The song will release on December 22.

#JhoomeJoPathaan is a modern fusion Qawaali & celebrates #Pathaan’s style and Panache.

"It has been a while since we have seen SRK grove to the music & we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for."

The first look features Shah Rukh Khan with hair tied up wearing a white shirt, Deepika Padukone is wearing a brown outfit with silver boots. The two are posing against a yellow vintage car. Khan in a recent #AskSRK session revealed that Arijit Singh has sung the number.

In an official statement, Director Siddharth Anand said that the song personifies the spirit of the titular character Pathaan. “Jhoome Jo Pathaan is an ode to the spirit of Pathaan, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan. The song embodies the personality traits of this super spy Pathaan who has irresistible swagger that is infectious. His energy, his vibe, his confidence can make anyone dance to tunes,” the statement added.

About the music of the song, Anand said: “The song is modern fusion Qawaali and is a celebration of Pathaan’s style and panache. It has been a while since we have seen SRK groove to music and we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for.”

Pathaan's first song 'Besharam Rang' has been criticised by political parties for its visuals and costumes. Pathaan is a spy thriller action flick and has been produced by Yash Raj Films. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is all set to release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film also features John Abraham. Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film.





