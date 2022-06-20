Agnipath scheme: Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani, FICCI head Sanjeev Mehta give thumbs up

Serial entrepreneur and executive vice chairperson and founder of Info Edge -- the parent company of the online job portal Naukri.com -- Sanjeev Bikhchandani has hailed the Agnipath scheme for recruitment into the armed forces and has said that if a person serves in the armed forces for four years, they will finish as a disciplined and trained professional with a college degree.

Bikhchandani explained that they will have a sense of service and commitment in early to mid-twenties and can adapt and adjust in any career—state police forces or central security forces or private sector as well.

He then wrote, “And in the private sector I am not merely talking about roles in security – it could be in any of several roles -- sales, service, back office, operations anything. And I am not just talking about blue or grey collar jobs. Several could also grow into management jobs.”

The Naukri.com boss added, “In the past we have seen that those who leave the forces in their forties and fifties are typecast into security and administration roles in the private sector limiting their options. But that is because they have been in the armed forces for two decades or more.”

The armed forces are very fine institutions and a great training ground.

Bikhchandani also talked about his interactions with the defence establishment for placing retired defence forces personnel within the private sector and how their efforts were met with “at best lukewarm success”. He then went onto quote examples from countries like the US, Singapore and Israel to illustrate how short service in the defence forces ensures a successful career outside of defence forces and government.

He added, “I am merely commenting as objectively and dispassionately as possible from my vantage point as someone who has had a bit of experience in recruitment, careers and human capital management.”

He, however, was not the only one to hail the Agnipath scheme as FICCI President Sanjeev Mehta has also weighed in and has said that he was delighted with the scheme.

Mehta said, “I was pleased for several reasons. One is it is not just about the number of people who don the uniform to make it into an effective armed force. We need people who are young, energetic, passionate, trained and fully equipped to service our nation, to serve our nation and to protect our nation. This scheme is in that direction.”

Mehta added, “So this would mean a right blend of youth and experience in the armed forces. This would be a fabulous opportunity for the youth of the country to serve the nation and once they have stepped out as Agniveers, this would become a great talent pool for the corporation like ours.”

He added that he would love to recruit Agniveers into Hindustan Unilever. Mehta underscored, “As the CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever, I would love to recruit trained, passionate, disciplined and skilled people. We might have to provide them some right kind of skilling for the kind of job they may undertake but this would become a great pool of talent.”

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also said that she believes the Agniveers have a distinct advantage in the job market. Retweeting RPG Chairperson Harsh Goenka’s tweet on Agniveers, she wrote, “I firmly believe that Agniveers will have a distinct advantage in recruitment in the industrial job market.”

Earlier in the day, RPG chairman Harsh Goenka and Mahindra Group boss Anand Mahindra also talked about providing job opportunities to Agniveers in their respective companies. Meanwhile, General Manoj Pande told AajTak that there will be no rollback of the Agnipath scheme.

He said, “No rollback of the Agnipath scheme. There will be positive changes and the scheme will be tweaked as required when it is rolled out.”

