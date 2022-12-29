Delhi-based artist uses AI to create artwork depicting Indian women according to stereotypes

Madhav Kohli, the Delhi-based artist who created stunning artworks of Indian men using Artificial Intelligence from different parts of the country based on stereotypes, has now created stereotypical artworks of Indian women.

Kohli shared his new art collection of AI-generated women’s photos on Twitter. The collection garnered positive responses from netizens, just like the ones from Wednesday – which were that of men.

His first post was that of a Delhi woman, followed by women from several other states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Kashmir and so on.

Indian women, made using stereotypical descriptions and ai.



On Wednesday, Kohli shared photos of the men. He even put up a disclaimer that said the artworks were just based on stereotypes. “I know these are not accurate and not everyone is like this,” yesterday's post caption read.

He used 'midjourney' to generate the artworks, including the portraits of men.

So far, over 3,200 people have liked the artwork for Delhi woman, which was the first in his Twitter thread. Both men and women artworks have now gone viral on social media.

The reply section was flooded with Twitter users sharing their thoughts on the portraits of women from different states.

A user wrote, "The whole list is made of stereotype I know and it shows how people define beauty when it is actually so subjective. Small-sharp nose, triangle/oval face. Slim" definition of beauty in eyes of society."

A spellbound Twitter user wrote, "Another enthralling construe of Indian Women using AI technology. Hard to believe it's not a real picture. Spellbound!!"

While some users in the comment section appreciated the women artworks, some slammed the artist for being biased towards certain states and specific gender.

Artist Madhav Kohli has over 18,000 followers on Instagram.

