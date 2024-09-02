Dreams come true! Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda enrols in IIM-A

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has enrolled in an MBA programme at IIM-Ahmedabad. Navya, daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and industrialist Nikhil Nanda, has shown a keen interest in business.

Navya has enrolled in the Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026. She shared a couple of pictures on Instagram with the caption: "Dreams do come true!!!!! The next 2 years... with the best people and faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) of 2026 (sic)."

In one of the photos, Navya is smartly dressed in a black suit, standing next to the IIM-A sign. She shared pictures from the campus and her new friends, along with a shot of her cutting a cake to celebrate her achievement.

In her Instagram story, Navya thanked her teacher Prasad sir for coaching her and preparing her for CAT/IAT entrance exams.

The Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026 is a hybrid course that includes both on-campus and online sessions, designed for participants with a minimum of three years of experience.

The programme allows working professionals and entrepreneurs to balance work and education. Shweta Bachchan expressed her pride in Navya, while Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor, along with Zoya Akhtar, Karishma Kapoor, and Sonali Bendre, congratulated her.

Previously, Navya was seen hosting her podcast -- What The Hell Navya. In this podcast, she discussed related to feminism and the role of women in society with her mother Shweta and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan.