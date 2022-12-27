'Elon Musk food' to Oreo pakoda': Zomato trends report reveals funniest searches in 2022

Zomato’s 2022 trends report released on Monday showed how hundreds of people in India are interested to know what Tesla boss Elon Musk eats. In its annual report, Zomato revealed that over 724 searches for “Elon Musk food” were made on the Zomato app this year.

The Tesla billionaire in an interview had said that he had to stay away from “tasty food” to lose the extra weight.

This year's news cycle was dominated by Elon Musk for his long-drawn and the expensive Twitter deal. What also grabbed headlines was his weight loss journey after Musk in August revealed that he had lost 9 kilograms from the time he was photographed shirtless on a yacht in Greece during his “unhealthy peak weight” period.

In November, Musk revealed that a combination of fasting, Ozempic or Wegovy, and “no tasty food” helped him lose weight.

Apart from Elon Musk's bizarre appearance on the Zomato searches of 2022, "Oreo pakoda" was another search query that made the Zomato team laugh out loud.

Oreo pakoda received 4,988 searches on Zomato in 2022. Zomato report also included a query on Virat Kohli, “Ye Kohli kya khata hai (What does this Kohli eat)” in its yearly report, despite having been searched just once.

The Zomato trends report also showed what Indians ordered most in 2022, and the answer to that question should not be surprising. It's biryani, followed by pizza.



Also read: Kotak Institutional Equities cuts Zomato's target price. Here's why

Also read: Urban Company tops 'fairest companies' list; BigBasket ranks 2nd