'Elon please buy LinkedIn': Hindu inside, Muslim outside? LinkedIn post on Dettol leaves Twitter in splits

Have you ever bought a bar of soap on the basis of its 'religion'? Sounds crazy, right? Well, a LinkedIn user named Ritesh Chaudhary shared post of a Dettol soap bar. “Looked Muslim from the outer cover. When the outer cover was removed and seen, it turned out to be a Hindu. The amazing thing is that the inner Hindu bears the stamp of Christianity. Wow Dettol you are really killing germs man,” read the caption.

Chaudhary's analysis was prompted by the green packaging (which according to him depicts Muslim religion) with an orange colour soap bar inside (depicting Hinduism) stamped with a sword symbol (Christianity symbol). The post found its way to Twitter where people started slamming the person for an attempting to create an unnecessary controversy.

One Twitter user said "ELON PLEASE BUY LINKEDIN" referring to billionaire Elon Musk's recent acqusition of Twitter.

Another Twitter user wrote, "BRB rubbing dettol soap in my eyes after reading this." "Too much free time some people have," tweeted another exasperated user.

Another user said, "Low key disappointed that no one commented “this is my india” on the OG post."

"Product designers be like "where can i get myself terminated"," said another user.

Twitter user Rakhi Tripathi called the post ridiculous.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Ritesh Chaudhary is a journalism professor.

