England vs France FIFA World Cup match: When and where to watch live streaming

England vs France FIFA World Cup match: The 4th and last quarter-finals will be played tomorrow at 12:30 am at Al Bayt Stadium.

England and France will face each other for the third time in the World Cup. It is also their first match in the knockout round. The 4th and last quarter-finals will be played tomorrow at 12:30 am at Al Bayt Stadium.

The England vs France: Live telecast
The England vs France quarterfinal match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

England vs France: Live streaming
Viewers can live stream the England and France, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match on the Jio Cinema.

England's performance in the FIFA World Cup so far

Won 6-2 vs Iran

Drew 0-0 vs USA

Won 3-0 vs Wales

Won 3-0 vs Senegal

France's performance in the FIFA World Cup so far

Won 4-1 vs Australia

Won 2-1 vs Denmark

Lost 0-1 vs Tunisia

Won 3-1 vs Poland

England line-up
Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden.

France line-up
 Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Griezmann, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe.

In the last match against Poland, France's 36-year-old Olivier Giroud became all-time top scorer with 52 goals. Giroud also broke Thierry Henry's record with his goal, giving the defending champions a 1-0 lead over Poland.

Giroud had tied with Henry's record of 51 goals when he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Australia in France's opening Group D game in Qatar. He stands in sixth place for the FIFA World Cup 2022’s Golden Boot after scoring three goals in three matches

Published on: Dec 10, 2022, 7:05 PM IST
Posted by: Tarab Zaidi, Dec 10, 2022, 6:41 PM IST
