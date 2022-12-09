Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final: Where to watch; timing; live streaming

Friday evening might see one of the greatest matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 when this year’s favourites Argentina face the Netherlands, which has not lost a single match this tournament. Louis van Gaal's team defeated the USA 3-1 to enter the next round of 8. The South American champions defeated Australia 2-1 to keep their hopes of glory alive.

Argentina’s Messi is in fine form this World Cup and has scored 3 goals. He is on the verge of equaling Gabriel Batistuta’s long-held record of 10 World Cup strikes for Argentina and we can witness this on Friday.

When and where to watch

FIFA World Cup 2022 second quarterfinal Argentina vs Netherlands will start at 12.30 AM IST (It will be December 10 in India). Viewers in India can watch the exciting match between the two giants, on Sports18, Sports18 HD channels. Besides, viewers can the FIFA World Cup match on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Argentina and Netherlands at play

Argentina and Netherlands have met five times in the last 12 World Cups. Argentina beat the Netherlands in the 1978 World Cup final in Argentina. Then in 1998, the Netherlands beat Argentina in the round of 16. Johan Cruyff, Mario Kempes and Dennis Bergkamp have provided some historic moments in these matchups.

In this tournament, both the teams have very different styles of approach. While Argentina is playing more of a possession game, the Netherlands is playing on the counterattack.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 🥺



🇳🇱 and 🇦🇷 engaged in a #FIFAWorldCup classic last time they met! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

Argentina's possible lineup

Martínez

Molina

Romero

Otamendi

Acuña

De Paul

Fernández

Mac Allister

Messi

Di María

Álvarez

Possible Netherlands starting lineup vs Argentina

Noppert

Timber

Van Dijk

Ake

Dumfries

De Roon

De Jong

Blind

Klaassen

Gakpo

Depay