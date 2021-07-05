'Got it all wrong': Cricketer-turned commentator Dinesh Karthik apologises for sexist remark on air

Cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Kartik, who has been facing flak for making sexists comments, has apologised for the controversial statements he made during the second ODI between Sir Lanka and England on July 1. Apologising for the remarks, Karthik said he "got it all wrong".

Dinesh Karthik, who is in England on commentating duties for the ongoing ODI series, made a controversial statement in which he compared "neighbour's wife" to cricket bats. During the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka, he said: "Batsmen and not liking bats, go hand in hand. Most of the batters don't seem to like their bats. They either like another person's bat. Bats are like a neighbour's wife. They always feel better."

Karthik's remarks did not go down well with fans. The statement was termed as sexists and inappropriate by Netizens. The wicketkeeper-batsman has now apologised for the controversial remarks.

"I want to apologise for what happened last game. It's not really what I intended. I just got it all wrong. I apologise to everybody. It's definitely not the right thing to say," Dinesh Karthik said on-air during the third ODI between England and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Karthik added that he had received "a lot of stick" from his wife and mother for making the controversial remarks. "I am really sorry that it shouldn't happen again," said Karthik, while commentating on the third ODI for Sky Sports.

Dinesh Karthik is relatively new to the world of commentating. Before the England versus Sir Lanka ODI series, Karthik also commentated on the recently concluded WTC final, which was won by New Zealand.

Also Read: 'No beds in hotels' to 'no beds in hospitals': Netizens roast tourists rushing to Manali