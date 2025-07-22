Hari Hara Veera Mallu tickets priced at over ₹700 as Pawan Kalyan makes a box office comeback

Actor Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is set to return to the big screen with a new upcoming period action drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. It is set to release on 24 July marking his first release after assuming office, with ticket prices soaring past ₹700.

At the film’s pre-release event, Kalyan addressed the setbacks faced by his 2022 film Bheemla Nayak—a remake of the 2020 Malayalam hit AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum, where ticket prices were capped at ₹10 to ₹15. “Two years ago… I didn’t say anything when the tickets were sold for ₹10–15. But, just like you wanted, we are releasing the film when I’m in power with hiked ticket rates. Back then, you watched the film out of resolve. I have come out now after the effort you put in back then. Dani taluka meeru satta chustaru iroju (You will see me prove myself now),” he told fans.

Acknowledging his string of underperforming films, the actor added, “I don’t know if it’ll make crores… I know I gave it my best; the rest I leave to God. If you like it, make it a hit—you(his fans) are my strength.”

Hari Hara Veera Mallu ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

His statement came as both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments approved a hike in ticket prices for the film’s release.

Both states have also approved up to five shows per day for the film.

Premiere shows on 23 July (~9 PM): Tickets are priced at ₹600 + GST in Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, single-screen tickets have touched ₹700 in cities like Visakhapatnam.

Tickets are priced at ₹600 + GST in Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, single-screen tickets have touched ₹700 in cities like Visakhapatnam. Andhra Pradesh (24 July to 2 August): Ticket rates will see a hike of ₹100 for lower-class single screen seats and ₹150 for upper-class ones. Multiplexes are permitted to add ₹200, all inclusive of GST.

Ticket rates will see a hike of ₹100 for lower-class single screen seats and ₹150 for upper-class ones. Multiplexes are permitted to add ₹200, all inclusive of GST. Telangana: Premiere tickets are fixed at ₹600 + GST. For the release weekend, multiplex ticket prices are allowed a ₹200 hike, and single screens can add ₹150. The hike reduces on subsequent days.

Directed by Krish and Jyothi Krishna, Hari Hara Veera Mallu(HHVM) stars Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Bobby Deol in lead roles.