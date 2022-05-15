India wins its first-ever Thomas Cup title: Here's what the nation says

India’s men’s badminton team managed to defeat the 14-time winners and 2021 champions Indonesia, which is the most decorated country in the tournament and secured their maiden Thomas Cup title.
Indian men's team defeated Indonesia with a dominant 3-0 win in the final. For India, this was an incredible week for its badminton team as the country had never reached the finals of the world's most prestigious event before. Indian men had previously reached the Thomas Cup semis in 1952, 1955, and 1979.
World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and doubles players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy delivered the most and stunned Indonesia with a dominant show. Interestingly, Srikanth remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.
Lakshya Sen stunned Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Sinisuka Gintingin in the first singles at the Impact Arena, while Kidambi Srikanth tamed Jonatan Christie in the second singles as India became only the sixth nation to win the coveted trophy.
Doubles team duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with Chirag Shetty managed to snatch victory over Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the first doubles.
Indian men’s badminton team’s this victory sparked celebration back at home with wishes and tributes coming from all parts of the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup…"
In addition to this, India’s sports ministry has announced a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for the squad.
