India wins its first-ever Thomas Cup title: Here's what the nation says

India’s men’s badminton team managed to defeat the 14-time winners and 2021 champions Indonesia, which is the most decorated country in the tournament and secured their maiden Thomas Cup title.

Indian men's team defeated Indonesia with a dominant 3-0 win in the final. For India, this was an incredible week for its badminton team as the country had never reached the finals of the world's most prestigious event before. Indian men had previously reached the Thomas Cup semis in 1952, 1955, and 1979.

World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and doubles players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy delivered the most and stunned Indonesia with a dominant show. Interestingly, Srikanth remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Lakshya Sen stunned Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Sinisuka Gintingin in the first singles at the Impact Arena, while Kidambi Srikanth tamed Jonatan Christie in the second singles as India became only the sixth nation to win the coveted trophy.

Doubles team duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with Chirag Shetty managed to snatch victory over Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the first doubles.

Indian men’s badminton team’s this victory sparked celebration back at home with wishes and tributes coming from all parts of the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup…"

The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022

In addition to this, India’s sports ministry has announced a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for the squad.

A historic achievement and a massive moment for Indian badminton. Congratulations Team India on winning the Thomas Cup 🇮🇳🏆👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022

What a day for Indian Badminton.

Congratulations to the whole team on winning our maiden #ThomasCup title. pic.twitter.com/n3VC1naalb — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2022

A historic moment for Indian Badminton as India brings home its first #ThomasCup!

Congratulations to Srikanth Kidambi and team India for their spectacular win in the finals and their remarkable journey up to the last shot. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 15, 2022

Team India 🇮🇳 so so proud! Congratulations on winning the Thomas cup✨🤩 — Reba Monica John (@Reba_Monica) May 15, 2022

Congratulations to the Indian Badminton team 🏸 on winning the #ThomasCup for the first time. You have made us very proud. pic.twitter.com/GB9l4BfQWR — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) May 15, 2022

INDIA has done it!! 🇮🇳#India wins the prestigious #ThomasCup for the first time in its 73-year history by defeating the defending champions 3-0! This is truly historic!

Super proud of our badminton boys in blue! pic.twitter.com/bQxLazijMH — Jagadish Prasad Naik (@jagadishp_naik) May 15, 2022

What a stupendous performance by #TeamIndia. Many congratulations and best wishes to Indian Men's Badminton team on creating history by winning first ever #ThomasCup. This win is a prime example of zeal and never-say-die attitude. pic.twitter.com/bhjXVHVKX6 — Amandeep Singh (@MrAmanDeep) May 15, 2022

India creates History by lifting its maiden Thomas Cup, defeating 14 times winner Indonesia. Thomas Cup is also touted as Men's Badminton Team World Championships.



Many Congratulations to the Indian Men's Badminton Team members. #ThomasCup #ThomasCup2022 pic.twitter.com/wCFizktUHb — Afzāl افضال अफ़्ज़ाल (@afzalistan) May 15, 2022

Congratulate #TeamIndia for their historic win in men's Badminton in the Thomas Cup.



A real inspiration for so many young Indians. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 15, 2022

A historic moment and an incredible achievement, my heartiest congratulations to the Indian #badminton team for winning the maiden #ThomasCup title.



A proud moment for every #Indian !!



Jai Hind.🇮🇳@rashtrapatibhvn@BAI_Media pic.twitter.com/l5cHETWrVk — LT GENERAL GURMIT SINGH (Retd) (@LtGenGurmit) May 15, 2022

Heartiest Congratulations to the Indian men's badminton teams for winning the#ThomasCup.



Proud moment for India & best wishes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/gYti3wWXGz — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 15, 2022