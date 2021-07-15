Indian cricketer tests COVID-19 positive; players warned against going out

A member of the Indian cricket team, currently in England, has tested positive for COVID-19. The player will not travel to Durham along with the rest of the cricket team to prepare for a 3-day warm-up game against a County Championship XI team, scheduled from July 20. Indian cricketers were given a 3-week break after the World Test Championship (WTC) that they lost to New Zealand.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had sent a warning to the cricketers about going out because of soaring cases of Delta variant in Britain. In a letter Jay Shah asked the team to stay indoors.

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board has already confirmed that seven members of the team, three players and four staff members, tested positive for COVID-19 last week just before the team’s first ODI against Pakistan. The development has forced sudden changes in the England ODI squad appointing Ben stroke as the temporary skipper of the team. Even though England won against Pakistan 3-0 in the ODI series, the question of how the virus managed to infect the team still remains unanswered.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison mentioned the Delta variant of the virus in his statement but restrained from revealing anything about the squad members affected by it.

"We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of biosecure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak. We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions,” Harrison had said.

(Edited by Purnima Priyadarsini)

Also Read: 'Got it all wrong': Cricketer-turned commentator Dinesh Karthik apologises for sexist remark on air

Also Read: Delta variant cases up 32% weekly in UK, vaccine protection high