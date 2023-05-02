Met Gala 2023: Isha Ambani, Alia Bhatt dazzle in stunning Prabal Gurung creations; Priyanka Chopra rocks Maison Valentino gown

Met Gala 2023 news: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani attended the extravagant Met Gala 2023 in a black silk saree gown designed by Prabal Gurung. Her ensemble comprised black silk fabric draped over one shoulder, crystals and pearls added to a floor-length silk chiffon train.

The Reliance Retail leader went for minimal makeup and kept her hair straight. She added an embellished choker with diamond necklace, earrings and rings to complete her look. Ambani’s makeup comprised silver eyeshadow, bronze-hued blush and nude lips. To make her look even more extravagant, she carried a Chanel doll bag.

This is Isha Ambani’s third appearance at the Met Gala as she debuted at the mega fashion event in a Christian Dior gown in 2017. This is also the second time that Isha Ambani has chosen Prabal Gurung as her designer. She wore a lilac outfit by Gurung in 2019.

Isha Ambani in Prabal Gurung outfit

Isha Ambani's Met Gala 2023 look

Isha Ambani made her Met Gala debut in 2017

Actress Alia Bhatt also made her debut at the Met Gala in a pearl white embellished Prabal Gurung gown. Her bride-inspired gown has a figure-hugging silhouette on the bodice with a plunging neckline and a heavy ball skirt with a floor-sweeping train.

She went with pearl and diamond earrings and a statement ring to accompany her minimal makeup look. She sported a middle-parted half-tie hairdo. In keeping with this year’s theme to honour fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Bhatt added an embellished finger glove to her outfit. Lagerfeld often used to sport fingerless gloves.

Alia Bhatt makes her Met Gala debut

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor wore an embellished white gown by Prabal Gurung

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut comes after she bagged the Best Actor (Female) Filmfare Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Citadel star Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were also spotted twinning in black and white. While Chopra sported a black Maison Valentino gown with thigh-high slit and white gloves, Jonas was spotted wearing a Valentino black suit with a tie and chunky shoes.

Businesswoman and wife of Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla Natasha Poonawalla returned to the Met Gala this year with panache. She donned a Schiaparelli sculpted mirror dress with sharp shoulder spikes.

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas on the Met Gala 2023

Met Gala 2023: Natasha Poonawalla in Schiaparelli outfit

Natasha Poonawalla

This year’s Met Gala was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme of this year’s Met Gala is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty to honour the fashion legend who has worked with fashion houses like Chanel, Chloe, and Fendi among others. Lagerfeld passed away in 2019.

