Now, Hyderabad man finds worm in chicken biryani ordered online. Swiggy responds

Amid several reports of social media users finding dead mice, cockroaches, and even a frog in food items, a Hyderabad man claimed to have found worms in the chicken pieces of the biryani he ordered from Mehfil Biryani, Kukatpally.

Sai Teja shared images of the contaminated dish he ordered from the well-known restaurant on X (formally Twitter). The photos revealed maggots within the chicken which spread widespread concern on social media.

Sai Teja tagged @cfs_telangana, seeking intervention from the authorities. He also reported the issue to Swiggy, the delivery platform he used for ordering the dish. Swiggy expressed regret and stated that the packaging is handled exclusively by the restaurant.

A social media user, Avinash, replied to the post, and said that he encountered a similar incident. He stated that he found a bone in the paneer biryani he ordered in mehfil, Nizampet Kukatpally.

Initially, Swiggy offered Sai Teja a partial refund of Rs 64 out of his total bill of Rs 318. Dissatisfied by the refund, he posted a warning on social media, advising others to avoid ordering from Mehfil Biryani in Kukatpally.

He also attempted to file a complaint on the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) website but faced issues as the system demanded more information despite all necessary details being provided.

Mehfil Biryani, owned by famous stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, has been facing social media uproar since the photos went viral.

Eventually, Swiggy’s customer care team contacted Sai Teja and provided a full refund, addressing his grievances more satisfactorily.