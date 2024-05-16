NPCI offers early access to IPL playoffs and final tickets for RuPay cardholders

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced early access for RuPay card holders to purchase tickets for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs and final matches.

Through the NPCI offer, RuPay card customers can book tickets for the Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 scheduled for May 21, May 22 and May 24, respectively on Tuesday, May 14 at 6 pm.

For the IPL Final, the exclusive ticket window for RuPay customers will open on May 20 at 6 pm. This will grant them the opportunity to book tickets a day ahead of non-exclusive customers.

“For the third consecutive year, backed by strong and overwhelming demand in previous seasons, this privileged ticketing window exemplifies RuPay’s commitment to providing unparalleled benefits to its cardholders,” NPCI said in an official statement.

NPCI added that this initiative will provide a hassle-free and secure ticket-purchasing experience via Paytm Insider.

Ramesh Yadav, Chief of Marketing, NPCI, said: “RuPay has always believed in delivering exceptional and tailored experiences to our cardholders. Our commitment extends beyond transactions; we actively support sports, celebrating the passion and excitement it brings.”

“This initiative is a testament to our ongoing endeavour to deliver extraordinary benefits and privileges to our valued customers, reinforcing our dedication to their satisfaction and delight,” Yadav added.

IPL Playoffs

In this season's playoffs race, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have already sealed two spots. Meanwhile, five teams - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants - are fighting for the remaining two spots. All these five teams have only one match remaining barring SRH.