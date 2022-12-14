‘Perils of autocorrect’: Restaurant serves paneer ‘labrador’ instead of 'lababdar'

Autocorrect tool is a necessary evil on our smartphones and other devices in today's day and age. The autocorrect tool can be a lifesaver in many cases and an absolute bummer in others. One such autocorrect fail was spotted by author and columnist Nandita Iyer. According to Iyer’s tweet, the restaurant misspelled the popular dish Paneer Lababdar as Paneer Labrador. Sharing this image, Iyer wrote, “The perils of autocorrect.”

The perils of autocorrect pic.twitter.com/jYYqkzNlrj — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) December 13, 2022

After this image went viral on Twitter, netizens shared their witty take. Digital business advisor Ashok Lalla shared his take and wrote, “As long as it’s only paneer, no need to call the canine cops!” A user shared Iyer’s tweet and wrote, “I’ll take it. Eat a bit. Squish a bit.” another user wrote, “To be fair, Labrador is a place. The dog's breed name is Labrador Retriever. So Paneer Labrador could very well be a dish!”

Iyer replied to this and wrote, “Haha valid reasoning, but this is paneer lababdar that possibly got autocorrected to labrador.” A user shared another similar gaffe at another restaurant and wrote, “Another one”. This time it was Rabdi Malpua misspelled as Rabid Malpua.

Another user shared his take on autocorrect and wrote, “I stopped using auto correct when I realised I was forgetting the spellings I knew… Autocorrect dumbs people down.”

Not only this, but there are multiple gaffes like this spotted at hoardings and billboards of various shopping malls, coaching centres, tuitions, and markets, to name a few.

