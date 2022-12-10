Portugal vs Morocco: When and where to watch live streaming of FIFA World Cup match

The Morocco vs Portugal World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium tonight at 8:30pm (IST).

Prior to the quarterfinal match, the Atlas Lions (Morocco) and Portugal played the two matches, in which both won one each.

Portugal vs Morocco: Live streaming

Viewers can live stream the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals match on the Jio Cinema.

Portugal vs Morocco: Live telecast

The quarterfinal match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.

The African nation have been unbeaten in the tournament. The team drew 0-0 against Croatia and won against Belgium and Canada in the group stage and topped Group F. Morocco had defeated Spain through penalty shootout in last 16 to reach the quarterfinal.

On the Portugal end, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched in the last match against Switzerland. Goncalo Ramos, a 21-year-old, replaced him and scored a hattrick. The team eyes on a World Cup semifinal for the first since 1966.

Ronaldo may also not play for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final match against Morocco.

Portugal predicted lineup

Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Otavio, Carvalho; Bernardo, Fernandes, Ramos, Felix.

Morocco predicted lineup

Bounou; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Benoun, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.



