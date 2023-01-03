'The struggle is real': Twitter comes in support of student who confronts professor for misspelling his name

A student took to Twitter sharing how he confronted his professor who kept misspelling his name on emails. The shared photo is the screenshot of the mail addressed to his professor. On sharing the displeasure, the student received full support from several other Twitter users who thought confronting was the right thing he did.

In the caption he wrote, “This email I sent to my professor that kept misspelling my name was my girl boss moment."

this email I sent to my professor that kept misspelling my name was my girlboss moment pic.twitter.com/lckub3vMjY — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) January 1, 2023

The mail read, “Hello Professor. In regards to the paper, I will do that. However, I just wanted to ask why you misspell my name with every email when it is on the screen? I just find it unpleasant how you get the spelling of "Aktiengesellschaft" correctly in the same email where you misspell my name that is clearly written on the screen. Kindest regards. Saeed (not Saed, Seead, or Saad)."

In follow-up tweets, Saeed also stated that he received no response from the professor. “Also, there was no response he never even acknowledged it,” he added in one tweet.

Twitter users came in full support for the student. Some even shared their stories of ordeal. A user wrote, “I’ve spent my entire life having my name misspelled & mispronounced. The struggle is real."

Another user wrote, "I had a client misspell my name every single time he emailed me even though my email signature was in every message. Finally, I misspelled his name in an email to him just ONCE...he had the nerve to write back and say "Oh I see what you did there. I misspelled your name so."

One user shared, "I had someone in my organization continuously misspell my name in emails despite it being in the address, and one day I deliberately misspelled hers to see what would happen. She suddenly magically spelled mine right in the reply email."

