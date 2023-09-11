WATCH: Photo of man working on laptop during 'Jawan' screening goes viral; here's how netizens reacted

With the advent of the flexible work culture, people have the freedom to work from anywhere. Commuting for hours on end in serpentine traffic jams has now become a thing of the past. Instead, workers can now choose to work from their homes or any other location that they choose such as cafes, parks or beaches.

A picture depicting a man working on his laptop inside a movie theatre in the metro has gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. The picture is reportedly from a screening of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan.

“When #Jawan first day is important but life is #peakbengaluru. Spotted at #Bangalore INOX. No emails or Teams sessions were harmed in capturing this pic. @peakbengaluru," a user named Neelangana wrote while sharing the now viral picture.

Soon after the image went viral, netizens shared a flurry of comments regarding the post. A user said that while they are an advocate of hybrid work mode, this, according to them is “peak precarious hybridity”.

“Did you complain? Imagine driving through traffic, spending half a thousand for a few hours of entertainment...and getting someone in front of you who decides to do this. I do like the hybrid model of work, but this is peak precarious hybridity,” the user wrote.

Another user, who attended the same show, said that the person in question immediately turned down the brightness of his laptop when he noticed it. “I was sitting just left to him. He immediately turned down the brightness when i noticed it,” the user said.

Other users were of the opinion that the person in question should not have watched the movie in theatres if he did not have the time to do so. Some also went so far to say that working like this actually compromises on the quality of output.

Another user named Ankit Sharma asked why the person in question went for the screening when he did not have time. He also said that one actually compromises the quality of work when working like this adding that the person could have gone later.

“Why can't you keep this drama aside? When you don't have time why you went? You are actually compromising the quality of work while working like this. You could have gone later when your work is done. Just for photo don't spoil IT company's image,” the user said. “Because of these irresponsible people, we were asked to return to office… Please do your work diligently (sic),” another user noted.

Jawan box office collection update

Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan has become the fastest Bollywood film to cross Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in terms of gross worldwide box office within just four days of its release. With this, Jawan has become the second Shah Rukh Khan film to enter the Rs 500 crore club in a single year. The superstar’s last outing Pathaan collected Rs 1,055 crore in its lifetime at the worldwide box office.

