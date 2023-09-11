‘Jawan’ box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s film earns Rs 500 crore globally; second biggest weekend grosser worldwide

‘Jawan’ box office: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Jawan has become a force to reckon with at the worldwide box office. The action-thriller has hit Rs 500 crore in terms of worldwide gross box office collections. The Shah Rukh Khan film collected a total of Rs 125.05 crore on its first day, Rs 109.24 crore on its second day, Rs 140.17 crore on its third day, and Rs 156.80 crore on its fourth day at the global box office.

With this, Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Indian actor to achieve this feat twice in a single year.Shah Rukh Khan’s previous release Pathaan made a total of Rs 1,055 crore during its lifetime at the global box office.

Jawan is also the number one movie in international markets outside North America such as New Zealand and number two in markets such as Australia for the September 7-10 weekend. The Shah Rukh Khan-led film is the second biggest grosser at the worldwide box office for the weekend.

In terms of net domestic box office collections, Jawan has surpassed Gadar 2’s first week's numbers. Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film is estimated to have raked in around Rs 316.56 crore as on its first Monday. Jawan made Rs 75 crore on its opening day, Rs 53.23 crore on its first Friday, Rs 77.83 crore on its first Saturday, around Rs 80.5 crore on its first Sunday. The film is likely to make around Rs 30 crore on its fourth Monday, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, on the other hand, made Rs 284.73 crore in its opening week. Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film sold a record 28,75,961 tickets from tracked shows in India alone on its fourth day, the biggest for any Bollywood film. Of this, national multiplex chains—PVR (4,29,729 tickets), INOX (3,69,775 tickets) and Cinepolis (1,58,007 tickets) sold a total of 9,57,511 tickets on the fourth day of Jawan’s release.

Also Read: 'Jawan' vs 'Gadar 2' box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's latest makes Rs 316.56 crore in first 5 days; outperforms Sunny Deol’s film

Jawan made a total of Rs 85.10 crore from ticket sales on Sunday, with Hindi shows contributing a lion’s share to the film’s earnings. 15,404 Hindi shows for Jawan made Rs 76.07 crore, followed by 918 Tamil shows (Rs 5.59 crore) and 798 Telugu shows (Rs 3.44 crore).

Directed by Atlee, the high-octane action-thriller focuses on the journey of a man who sets out to correct the wrongs in the society with the help of a group of women. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and stars Nayanthara as a cop who is tasked to take down Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Riddhi Dogra in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

