Watch! Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Wayne Rooney at FIFA World Cup final

While the world was watching Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappé during the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted teaching former English footballer Wayne Rooney his signature pose.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is also a sports enthusiast, was inside the studio of Jio Cinema, the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup final 2022 to promote his upcoming film Pathaan.

The actor called FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France as "one of the best World Cup finals ever".

He tweeted, "We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv… now the same excitement with my kids! And thank you, Messi, for making us all believe in talent, hard work, and dreams!."

We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in upcoming movie Pathaan Deepika Padukone was also present at the world cup finale. She unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy alongside Iker Casillas.

Both unveiled the trophy kept in a custom Louis Vuitton trunk.

Ranveer Singh was also spotted cheering up for wife Deepika from the stands.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 tie after 120 minutes to win their third World Cup in 36 years. Earlier, after Argentina took a 2-0 lead through Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, it was France's Kylian Mbappe who came back with a brace inside 97 seconds in the second half.



Also read: FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Rahul Gandhi, Shah Rukh Khan, Anand Mahindra celebrate Argentina's big win

Also read: 'Pathaan' row: BJP leader sparks fresh controversy, says Shah Rukh Khan should 'watch film with daughter'