Brendan Taylor reveals he was blackmailed by an Indian businessman to fix matches

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Brendan Taylor revealed on Monday that in 2019 he was allegedly blackmailed by an unnamed Indian businessman to spot-fix international matches. The cricketer stated that the blackmailers had threatened to release a video of him doing cocaine if he did not participate in the spot-fixing.

In a four-page statement posted on Twitter, Taylor conveyed that he was approached by an Indian businessman in October 2019 to fly down to India in order to discuss some sponsorships and potential T20 competition in Zimbabwe. He was offered $15,000 to do so. Taylor was wary but made the journey. In India, he ended up doing cocaine with the businessman and his colleagues.

The following morning the same men approached Taylor with a video of him doing cocaine and blackmailed him. "I was cornered. And with 6 of these individuals in my hotel room, | was scared for my own safety. I'd fallen for it. 'd willingly walked into a situation that has changed my life forever, " Taylor explained.

Taylor explained that he was handed over $15,000 as a "deposit" for spot-fixing and was told that an additional $20,000 will be paid to him once the "job" is complete. "I took the money so I could get on a plane and leave India," wrote Taylor. He stated that he had no choice at that time as saying no was not an option. "All I knew was that I had to get out of there," he added.

"When I returned home, the stress of what had taken place severely impacted my mental and physical health. I was a mess. I was diagnosed with shingles and prescribed strong anti-psychotic medication - amitriptyline," he wrote

The full statement can be read here:

To my family, friends and supporters. Here is my full statement. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/sVCckD4PMV — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) January 24, 2022

Taylor stated that the businessman wanted a "return on his investment" but he did not comply with the demand. Four months later, he reported the whole matter to the ICC. He had hoped that the ICC would understand the delay as he was in "genuine fear" for his and his family's safety.

He added that the ICC is taking the decision to impose a multi-year ban on his international cricketing career and that he humbly accepts the decision. He hopes that his story will encourage other cricketers to report any such approaches early.

Taylor wrote that he will be checking into a rehabilitation centre on January 25 i.e. tomorrow in order to get clean and get his life back on track.

Also read: Paytm, Nykaa, Zomato stocks fall: ‘Unicorn bubble is bursting,’ say netizens

Also read: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sixth-highest grossing movie with $1.69 bn globally