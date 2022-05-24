'Don't use a flight attendant': Elon Musk amid sexual harassment allegations 

Days after reports of Elon Musk’s SpaceX paying $250,000 to settle sexual harassment allegations by a flight attendant emerged, the billionaire entrepreneur said that he does not have a flight attendant on planes and that only fruit and nuts are stocked.

While replying to Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt on Twitter, Musk wrote, “Astute observers of my plane (and there many) will note that I don’t use a flight attendant. Moreover, only fruit and nuts are stocked on the plane. I use flights as an opportunity to fast.”

Merritt had shared the link to an article which talked about SpaceX President Gwynee Shotwell defending Elon Musk against sexual harassment allegations in an email to employees.

She wrote in the email accessed by CNBC news, “Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations.”

— Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) May 23, 2022

This, however, is not the first time that Musk has disputed these allegations. On May 20, Musk said these claims were “utterly untrue”. He followed this up and tweeted, “But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me “exposed”- describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos,….) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened.”

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

He also said in another tweet on the same day that all the attacks against him “should be viewed through a political lens”. Musk tweeted, “The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens- this is their standard (despicable) playbook- but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech.”

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Earlier this week, Business Insider had reported last week that SpaceX paid $250,000 to settle a sexual harassment claim from an unnamed private jet flight attendant. The attendant accused Musk of exposing his private parts and rubbing her leg without her consent. He also purportedly offered to buy her a horse in exchange of an erotic massage.