Dubai adds world's deepest swimming pool in its list of marvels

The world's deepest swimming pool has opened in Dubai with an enormous depth of 196 feet (60 metres). The Pearl Diving Pool is a part of the Deep Dive Dubai tourist attraction. Dubai has once again upped the ante of human engineering by adding deepest swimming pool in its list of marvels. It is 15 metres deeper and four times larger than any other diving pool in the world.

On June 27th, the Guinness World Records certified the pool as "the deepest swimming pool for diving". The Pearl Diving Pool facility, constructed for Dubai crown prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid alMaktoum, is stated to have a gross floor area of approximately 5,000 sq m.

The spectacular pool has been constructed to resemble an abandoned, sunken city, as revealed in a video shared by the crown prince. "An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world's deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet)", wrote the prince in his tweet on July 7.

The pool will be filled with approximately 14 million litres of freshwater, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools, and the water temperature will be maintained at 30 degrees Celsius. Both professional and beginner divers will be able to explore the stunning underwater construction that has been designed to resemble an abandoned sunken city.

The Deep Dive Dubai director Jarrod Jablonski told CNN that while there are many diving pools in the world that are deep, the Pearl Diving Pool is much more interesting. The Deep Dive Dubai director said that the pool is not only the world's deepest and largest diving pool, but the underwater sunken city effect "makes it next world order".

The pool is currently accepting visitors on invite basis only but is expected to be opened to the public later in the year.

