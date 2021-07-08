'Har Andaz ka Leader': Amul pays moving tribute to Dilip Kumar

Dairy brand Amul decided to acknowledge late actor Dilip Kumar's iconic body of work in its black-and-white topical titled "Ganga Bhi, Jamuna Bhi, Aadmi Bhi, Vidhaata Bhi, Har Andaz ka Leader" to pay its respects to the thespian. Amul posted this topical with the caption, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to the legendary actor!" The post by Amul had garnered over 3,500 likes on Instagram at the time of writing this.

After the tragic news of Dilip Kumar's death was confirmed, Twitter was flooded with tributes. Everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan remembered the actor for his immaculate performances and his lasting impact on the Indian film industry.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan went down the memory lane and tweeted, "Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project launched. This is the most difficult time- to raise (the) first 10% of the funds and his appearance in Pakistan and London helped raise huge amounts. Apart from this, for my generation, Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor."

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, aged 98, died due to age-related complications at 07:30 am on Wednesday (July 7) in Mumbai's Khar Hinduja Hospital. He is survived by his wife actor Saira Banu.

The actor, known by the sobriquet 'Tragedy King', is known for his roles in films in the 1950s and 60s like Jogan, Ganga Jumna, Babul, Andaz, Naya Daur, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Yahudi, Paigham, Azaad, Footpath, Daag, and Aadmi. Kumar is also known for playing supporting roles in films like Kranti, Karma, and Saudagar in the 1980s. His last movie was Qila in 1998.

