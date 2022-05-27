Elon Musk shares fun take on life of an artist; check out here!  

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is all for laughs on Twitter. Musk shared a meme talking about the life of an artist in 1985 versus the life of an artist in 2022. The meme shared by Musk shows two pie charts—1985 and 2022. According to the 1985 pie chart, a small chunk of an artist’s life goes into creating art whereas a majority of his life goes into sex, drugs, and rock and roll.

Musk had earlier said that he loves being on the platform as he is “able to talk to people from all walks of life and many countries.” He wrote, “Ya know, it’s pretty damn great to be able to talk to people from all walks of life and many countries on Twitter! So much to be learned, even from the harshest critics. Basically… I’m just saying I love all, you crazy people.”

Ya know, it’s pretty damn great to be able to talk to people from all walks of life and many countries on Twitter!



So much to be learned, even from the harshest critics.



Basically … I’m just saying I love all you crazy people ♥️♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

Elon Musk has been in the news of late as he announced a takeover of the US-based social media platform Twitter for $44 billion last month. He had also said earlier this month that his $44 billion offer to take the social media platform can be repriced lower if the world’s richest person walked away from the deal, as per short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Hindenburg said, “If Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter disappeared tomorrow, Twitter’s equity would fall by 50 per cent from current levels. Consequently, we see a significant risk that the deal gets repriced lower.” Musk is currently the world’s richest man with a net worth of $219 billion, as per Forbes.