Finland PM Sanna Marin seen partying in leaked video; faces backlash

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin is making headlines after a video of her partying with various Finnish celebrities and public figures was leaked on social media today. In the leaked video, Marin can be seen drinking with a group of friends, dancing and singing to songs by Finnish rapper Petri Nygård and pop singer Antti Tuisku.

Marin clarified that the videos were private and were filmed in a private residence a few weeks ago, reported Finland's news broadcaster Yle. She said that she was aware she was being filmed, but thought that the videos would remain private.

"I am upset that these videos have become public. It was about me having a night out with friends. Partying -- even in a boisterous way -- dancing and singing," Marin explained.

Speaking about consuming alcohol and drugs the PM said, "Personally, I did not take drugs, nor did I consume anything other than alcohol. I danced, sang, and partied - perfectly legal things. And I've never been in a situation where I've seen or known of others [using drugs]."

In December last year, the Prime Minister went out at a club in Helsinki, leaving her official work phone at home. As a result, she was not informed of her exposure to Covid and continued to enjoy the evening.

"She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling. The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM," Visegrád 24 reported.

Sanna Marin was sworn in as Finland's prime minister in December 2019, when she was 34 years old--and thus became the youngest prime minister in the world.

