'I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy': Prince Harry makes explosive revelations about Royal Family

In the tell-all autobiography 'Spare', Prince Harry has opened up about his childhood and the relationship with his elder brother Prince William. The Duke of Sussex has revealed that he grew up knowing that he was there to give his older brother, the current heir to the throne, an organ donation if he needed it, New York Post reported.

Prince Harry in his book wrote, "Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare." The book was officially released on Tuesday.

As per the Post, Harry said, "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy."

Furthermore, the Duke of Sussex said he knew that his role was to be a "diversion" and "distraction" from his brother or to provide, "if necessary, a spare part" to him. "Kidney perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow," he mentioned in his memoir.

Prince Harry even explained that the concept of "heir" and "spare" had been apparent all his life. He revealed that it was made "abundantly clear" to him from the very beginning that he was born in case something happened to his brother, New Zealand Herald reported.

Adding on to how he was overshadowed in the family, Harry noted that his King Charles III could never be on a plane with Prince William "because there must be no chance of the first and second in line to the throne being wiped out." "But no one gave a damn whom I travelled with; the spare could always be spared," he claimed.

The Prince has recalled an anecdote from when he was 20 years old. He had heard the story about his father's "supposed words" to his mother Princess Diana on the day he was born. King Charles allegedly said to Diana, "Wonderful! You have already given me an heir and a spare; I have done my job."

Prince Harry admitted to using cocaine on several occasions as a teenager. He said he was "willing to try almost everything to alter the pre-established order". In the book he also wrote that his brother, Prince William, had physically attacked him during an argument in 2019.

The British royal family has so far maintained silence as family details from the book and a round of pre-publication TV interviews pile up.



