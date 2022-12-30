Greta Thunberg has the last laugh as pizza box leads to Andrew Tate's arrest in Romania

Social media influencer Andrew Tata has been detained by Romanian police in a human trafficking case. The former kickboxer who made headlines after locking horns with climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter is arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group. And as per media reports, a pizza box helped police to track Tate's location.

It seems like Greta,19, has had the last laugh as she took to Twitter and shared a quip about his arrest, "This is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes."

this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

On Wednesday, Andrew Tate got involved in a high-profile Twitter spat with Greta Thunberg.The incident earned him much derision from Twitter users. “Hello @GretaThunberg, I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions,” he tweeted.

Greta gave a savage reply, "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com."

During the spat, Tate posted a video of himself in a Versace robe, smoking a cigar. In the video an off-camera person hands Tate two boxes of Jerry's Pizza which is a popular Romanian fast-food chain.

Authorities that needed proof of Tate being in Romania might have noticed the pizza boxes, that turned out to an alibi.

Tate has been in controversies for his misogynistic remarks and hate speech on social media, and has been banned from a number of social media platforms. He was reinstated on Twitter when Elon Musk took over.

According to a Reuters report, both Tate brothers have been under investigation by Romanian police since April. The detention has been confirmed by their lawyer.



