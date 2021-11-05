Joe Biden, Tim Cook send Diwali greetings; ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ performed at the WTC

World leaders and influential personalities such as US President Joe Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Apple CEO Tim Cook took to social media to extend their greetings to Indians across the world on the occasion of Diwali.

President Joe Biden shared his photo with US First Lady Dr Jill Biden lighting diyas and wrote, “May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope. To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world – from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali.”

May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope.



To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali. pic.twitter.com/1ubBePGB4f — President Biden (@POTUS) November 4, 2021

“It is our honor to be the first President and first lady to light a diya together in the White House to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights that is observed by more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists in the United States, India and around the world,” President Biden and Jill’s joint statement read.

US Vice President Kamala Harris shared a video message on the occasion and tweeted, “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights here in the United States and around the world. Second Gentleman and I extend our warmest wishes for a holiday filled with light, love and prosperity.”

“This year Diwali arrives with even deeper meaning in the midst of a devastating pandemic. The holiday reminds us of our nation’s most sacred values,” she said in her video statement.

Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights here in the United States and around the world. @SecondGentleman and I extend our warmest wishes for a holiday filled with light, love, and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/OAoEG3OyGd — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 4, 2021

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson not only sent his best wishes to everyone around the world celebrating the ‘Festival of Lights’ or Diwali but also thanked the Indian community of Britain for their contributions during the pandemic so far. “So I want once again to say a huge thank you to Britain’s Hindus, Sikhs, Jains for everything you have done to support the vulnerable and help keep people safe over the past 18 months.” He said that all of us need to reflect on the message of this festival – good triumphing over evil, light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance.

Johnson further mentioned the Wheel of Light is up in Leicester once again and many events are being held across the UK on Diwali.

Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world!

#Diwali pic.twitter.com/iJATgyxQII — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 4, 2021

“Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health. Stunning photos by Gursimran Basra,” Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted.

Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health. Stunning #ShotOniPhone13ProMax photos by @coffeekarma. pic.twitter.com/09O2GkMcMN — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 4, 2021

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also chimed and gave the netizens a special Diwali gift. American singer Mary Millben, known for her rendition of the popular Indian hymn Om Jai Jagdish Hare, performed at the One World Trade Centre in New York on its inaugural ‘All American Diwali celebration’.

Besides, the festival of lights was also celebrated in Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Ireland, Argentina and Dubai with lights, rangolis and sweets.

Also read: Sooryavanshi set to collect Rs 60 cr-Rs 100 cr over Diwali weekend

Also read: BSE, NSE closed today on account of Diwali-Balipratipada

Also read: Delhi air quality dips to 'hazardous' levels a day after Diwali; smog engulfs national capital