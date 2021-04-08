'Kong vs Monitor coming next', say netizens as giant monitor lizard ransacks supermarket

Godzilla vs Kong was not the only monster drama that we witnessed this week. Shoppers were witness to an apocalypse-type moment at a Thailand supermarket named 7 Eleven when a giant monitor lizard came in as their co-shopper.

The monitor lizard was seen climbing up a shelf in a 45-second video shared by the senior journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall on Twitter with the caption 'OMFG'. Some customers can be heard screaming out of fear while others are laughing nervously in the background.

KOMODO DRAGON VS MONITOR LIZARDS

Scientific name of a Monitor Lizard is Varanus whereas a Komodo dragon's scientific name is Varanus Komodensis. While a monitor lizard can weigh 360 pounds, the average weight of a Komodo dragon is 200 pounds. Adult monitor lizards can range from 7.9 inches to more than 10 feet whereas the size of a male komodo dragon is 8-9 feet and in case of females, it can reach upto 6 feet, thus making it difficult for Komodos to climb.

Also read: 'Shame a small word': Pakistani couple faces backlash for using sedated lion cub in wedding shoot

Also read: Love is in the air! Watch man propose to girlfriend while skydiving