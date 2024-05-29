Madhuri Dixit deletes 'All Eyes On Rafah' post on Instagram; draws criticism

The 'All Eyes On Rafah' campaign has gained huge momentum on social media after an Israeli airstrike triggered a fire, killing dozens of Palestinians in a camp in Rafah on Sunday. Among several Bollywood celebrities who added their voices to the viral 'All Eyes On Rafah' campaign in support of Palestine was Madhuri Dixit. However, she soon deleted her Instagram Stories which drew a lot of criticism by some social media users.

In the comments section of one of her Instagram Reels, where the actor shared of herself in a pink lehenga on Monday, a social media user wrote, "Posting and deleting because of what some people think is even more pathetic. Very disappointed."

Another user wrote, "Ma'am you deleted post after facing backlash..." Sharing a screenshot of Madhuri's deleted Instagram Stories on X, a user tweeted, “Madhuri Dixit too deleted her propaganda story.”

Meanwhile various Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna, shared the "All Eyes on Rafah" post.

Israel has drawn condemnation for striking the Rafah camp that killed over 40 Palestinians, including many children. Various countries and human rights organisations have condemned the strikes and shown solidarity for Palestinians. With visuals of bodies and Palestinians with severe injuries emerging on social media, an image with text 'All Eyes on Rafah' has started trending.

This 'All Eyes on Rafah' campaign aims to draw attention to the southern city of the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian people have been forced to move and live in cramped camps without any humanitarian aid.

The trending image shows tents at a camp arranged in a way to form 'All Eyes on Rafah'. The campaign in a way urges people not to turn a blind eye to the situation in Rafah, which is housing over a million people are after they had to flee from their homes.