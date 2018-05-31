Nike's new sandals to have a pocket!

What good are shoes if all we do is wear them - something no one asked perhaps, till someone asked it one day. The folks at Nike heard it and decided to do something about it. The result is what they are calling Benassi "Fanny Pack" Slides. Not only can you wear them, you can also keep things in them.

Nike is offering these sandals in bright pink, green and black colours. The colours plus the fanny pack seems to be a nod to 90s aesthetic. The moulded and textured footbed too seems like it is made for maximum comfort.

However, comfort and styling are things that Nike had perfected long ago. What stands out in their new and unique design is the zipped pouch fixed on the strap. In the centre of the pouch is the trademark Nike Swoosh.

Are there things that fall off easily from your pocket like keys, cards or a coin or two? Just lock them away in that mini pouch.

While Nike is yet to officially unveil the sandals but pictures of the product are already making rounds of social media. The pricing of the product is yet to be released. The sandals are likely to arrive sometime this summer, just in time for you to pair it up with your swimsuit.