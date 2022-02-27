Old video of Ukraine President dancing on a TV show breaks the internet

As Russia continue its attack on Ukraine, a compilation video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy performing on the stage of a dancing reality TV show has gone viral on social media.

On Thursday, the world's eyes turned to Zelenskyy as Russia launched a 'military operation' against its neighbour. The comedian-turned politician is now a household name as he finds himself at the centre of the biggest offensive in Europe since World War II.

Zelenskyy has a colourful past as an entertainer. Aside from being part of a comedy troupe - Kvartal 95 - for several years, Zelenskyy also appeared in several TV shows and movies. In 2006, he participated in the debut season of Ukraine's version of 'Dancing with the Stars'. Zelenskyy was actually declared the winner of the dancing reality TV show's debut season in Ukraine.

In the clip that has gone viral, Zelenskyy can be seen impressing everyone with his dance routines which he performed with his dance partner Olena Shoptenko. Though not a dancer by profession, he can be seen grooving like a pro in the viral clip which is winning hearts around the globe.

"So, apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you're imagining," reads the caption of the viral post on Twitter. Watch the clip here:

so apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you're imagining pic.twitter.com/L1gnKD2ISr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 27, 2022

The video clip has garnered over 1 million views since being posted on Twitter. Netizens flooded the comment section, heaping praise on the Ukrainian President for his dancing moves.

Here is how some netizens reacted to the viral clip:

I love Zelensky! What a character! But someone should send this clip to Putin and tell him you're losing to this guy. — Hassan (@realhabbas) February 27, 2022

He can dance, he can act, he can lead a country, he can stand in defiance against Russian forces. Not only is he incredibly talented, but he's also one of the most courageous leaders on the planet. — 🇺🇲 Yochanan Dov | Leftist 🇺🇲 (@P3L0F5KY) February 27, 2022

Dude is a legend. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 27, 2022

A man of many talents. 😯https://t.co/y0lMrGzFEY — Progress(ive)ing to Insanity (@BrokeHrtLiberal) February 27, 2022

