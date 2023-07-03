Taylor Swift’s Eras tour may gross $1 billion soon; records ticket sales worth over $13 million a night  

Pop sensation Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour is likely to gross $1 billion soon. The tour has garnered $300 million so far through 22 dates. With an average of 54,000 fans attending the singer’s concerts at every tour stop, Taylor Swift is reportedly bringing in more than $13 million a night of her show.

As per industry publication Pollstar, the pop sensation’s Eras tour could gross around $1.3 billion. Pollstar’s current data does not include numbers from extra shows that Swift has added to her international touring schedule, Bloomberg reported.

Average tickets for a Taylor Swift show costs $254 at a time when the US is roiling under concert inflation. The original ticket amount in this case is only one part, as per media reports. These reports suggest that the actual amount of money being spent by consumers is higher since all resold tickets will go out for a much higher value than their original worth on the secondary market.

Seven out of the 25 best-selling shows of the first half are also charging more than $200 a night. Some of these acts include Bruce Springsteen ($224), Phish ($206), and George Strait ($282).

Most of this money earned through ticket sales will be allocated towards production which does not include the money made through merchandise sales generated by Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. One Eras tour show lasts over 3 hours with a list of 44 songs divided into 10 separate acts.

Taylor Swift was initially scheduled to perform over 50 shows in the US in all and then go abroad. She said on Twitter: “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

With this, Taylor Swift has broken the record of British singer and composer Elton John. Elton John’s tour—Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour-- became the first tour to cross the $800 million mark in January this year. As per Billboard, Elton John earned $887 million so far.

