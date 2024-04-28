Tech billionaire Ankur Jain marries Ex-WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt

Billionaire Ankur Jain and former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond tied the knot Friday in an over-the-top ceremony that took place in front of the Great Pyramids in Egypt.

“We’re New Yorkers and there’s something so special about being in a completely different world environment,” Jain, the founder and CEO of the cashback tech company Bilt Rewards, told People following their nuptials.

“So we decided, our wedding is about having a moment together to celebrate the new beginning, having a really special party with our friends somewhere where you’re in a different world.” He added. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Hammond adds.

Erika, 32, and Jain, 33, met when the entrepreneur started working out at Rumble Boxing celeb-loved gym which his now wife founded and was also a fitness instructor at the time, according to a report in The Sun.

“My first pitch to Erika for the wedding was to get married in space,” says Jain.

The couple spared no expenses to celebrate their nuptials, which started with them going out on a three-day safari trip in South Africa that cost a whopping $2,000 (£1,600) per night.

According to The Mail, the pair then flew to Egypt via private jet and put together a four-day itinerary for their 130 guests.

It all kicked off with a late-night launch to the festivities on April 24 with a “Modern Cairo” themed welcome reception at the Muhammed Ali Palace.

The couple then arranged for a fully private tour of the Pyramids and the Sphinx followed by an Ancient-Egypt x Met Gala-themed dinner at the Grand Egyptian Museum, which hasn't opened yet.

Erika, who shared a raft of photos and stories on her Instagram, added: "I literally am speechless. Looking at the photos, I was living my best life.

"I became a popstar onstage last night. It was the most incredible night of my life."