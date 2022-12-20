'Warrior who won for his country': Lionel Messi got the ultimate Arabic honour with the black cloak

After Argentina’s win at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bim Hamad Al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino honored star footballer Lionel with a Bisht– an Arabic black cloak. Going by tradition, the cloak is worn by the royal family or warriors after a victory. It is usually reserved for high-profile figures in Arabic society such as the royal family, politicians, religious scholars, warriors, and wealthy individuals.

While it signifies victory in Arabic culture, the black cloak worn by Messi has sparked quite a social media outrage. Musician Tallie Dar believes that the gesture signifies Messi “as a warrior who won for his country Argentina.”

He added, “Messi is being honored as royalty in his Argentinian shirt, as the King of Football. It’s poetic. I don’t expect haters to understand because small minds never get to king-level. The black cloak Messi wore after winning the World Cup is called Bisht and crowns him as the King of Football.”

Messi’s black cloak is called a 'Beshth'. Arabian warriors wore it after a victory. It’s also worn by the royal family. King of Qatar honoured Messi as a sign of respect. Signifying Messi as a warrior who won for his country Argentina pic.twitter.com/TMStG6mo57 December 18, 2022

Writer Zach Lowy wrote, “At the end of the day, some people will always allow their hatred of Qatar to blind their judgment. This has nothing to do with sportswashing- this is about sharing one’s culture with the world and paying homage to a legend, and I think that’s beautiful.”

At the end of the day, some people will always allow their hatred of Qatar to blind their judgment.



This has nothing to do with sportswashing -- this is about sharing one's culture with the world & paying homage to a legend, and I think that's beautiful.https://t.co/w6Y2wj03Pu — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) December 20, 2022

Journalist at The Athletic Laurie Whitwell tweeted, “Qatar obviously wanted to be present in the World Cup trophy pictures, hence putting the black bisht on Messi. But just made for a weird, unnecessary look amid a sea of blue+white sporting shirts. It should be a moment for the players, not the host. Grossly indulgent.”

Qatar obviously wanted to be present in the World Cup trophy pictures, hence putting that black bisht on Messi.



But just made for an weird, unnecessary look amid a sea of blue + white sporting shirts.



It should be a moment for the players, not the host. Grossly indulgent. — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) December 18, 2022

A user responded to Whitwell’s tweet and wrote, “Stop thinking that you’re the world and realise that you’re part of a world full of different races, religions cultures and traditions. When Arabs gift their guest a bisht, it dignifies him and is a sign of gratitude and isn’t so different from when Pele wore a Mexican hat in 1970.”

Stop thinking that you’re the world and realize that you’re part of a world full of different races, religions cultures and traditions



When Arabs gift their guest a bisht it dignifies him and is a sign of gratitude and isn’t so different from when Pele wore a Mexican hat in 1970 pic.twitter.com/XISEfRgxSE — فهد محمد الرومي (@prime_q8) December 18, 2022

Sports enthusiast Tony Klink tweeted, “Throughout football history every World Cup winning captain lifted the trophy wearing his team’s jersey and nothing else! Qataris believe money buys them anything and they can make that moment a little bit about their culture too so Messi has to lift the trophy…”

Throughout football history every world cup winning captain lifted the trophy wearing his team’s jersey and nothing else! Qataris belive money buys them anything and they can make that moment a little bit about their culture too so Messi has to lift the trophy… — Tony Klink (@thegrindix) December 19, 2022

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 tie. After Argentina’s 2-0 lead through Messi and Di Maria, France’s Mbappe came back with a brace 97 seconds into the second half.

