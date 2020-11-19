Watch: Bill Gates jumps over a chair during TV interview

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates is trending on Twitter for a 1994 television interview. An 18-second clip of this interview with CBS' Cornie Chung was shared on Twitter by senior news anchor, Jon Erlichman. Erlichman tweeted, "In 1994, Bill Gates jumped over a chair during a television interview."

In 1994, Bill Gates jumped over a chair during a television interview:pic.twitter.com/6QgPm2Jsay Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) November 17, 2020

The tweet by Erlichman has garnered massive likes and retweets. Chung had asked Gates, "Is it true that you can leap over a chair in the standing position?". "So, it depends on the size of the chair," Gates had replied before jumping over a chair effortlessly.

Twitter users seemed to love the video with many of them retweeting. Some even compared Bill Gates with basketball player, Micheal Jordan.

Here's how Twitterati reacted on Gates' jumping video

Such a Gates answer

Such a Gates answer: "It depends on the size of the chair." Paul Graham (@paulg) November 17, 2020

Bill Gates can be compared to Micheal Jordan

Wow why wasnt he in the NBA? Michael Jordan would have had serious competition. RobertoMesas (@mesas_roberto) November 17, 2020

Was Bill Gates the actual inventor of Parkour?

Little known fact in the startup community but Bill The Bullet Gates was actually the inventor of what we now know as Parkour. #TrueStory pic.twitter.com/OdkNrVPMpN Youngling & Feynman (@YounglingAndCo) November 17, 2020

Bill Gates deserves style points for this

Lmao . You got to give @BillGates style points for this. Lol No ? Yes? rclutch13 (@rclutch13) November 18, 2020

Can Bill still do this?

He was asked that in an interview. He answered Probably not. Youngling & Feynman (@YounglingAndCo) November 17, 2020

Gates avoided a blooper classic right there

That could have been a blooper classic Radek Pindiur (@Rado_YYZ) November 17, 2020

A pot of gold for memers