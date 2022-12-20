Watch! Celebrity chef Salt Bae gatecrashes Argentina's FIFA World Cup celebrations, gets brutally ignored by Messi

Argentina's victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 that marked Lionel Messi's historic performance was followed by an annoying moment, which has been noticed by football fans around the world. After Argentina defeated France in the final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, the team was joined by their family members in the victory celebration.

Instagram celebrity chef Salt Bae managed to enter the pitch and get up close and personal with the Argentine players during the celebrations. He took a selfie with Messi, but the unfortunate moment was captured on the cameras. The 35-year-old footballer seemed visibly annoyed by the act. Salt Bae was seen twice trying to get Messi's attention, but Messi brutally ignored. But his persistent haggling eventually led Messi to take a selfie with him and he looked irritated.

Football fans lashed out at the celebrity chef for invading players' privacy while they were celebrating the win.

A user on Twitter wrote, "Salt Bae harassing the GOAT for clout at the most important moment in his life. Look at Messi’a face."

Another user said, "Who let Salt Bae out on the pitch? Saw a bunch of photos of him HOLDING the World Cup trophy, and even a picture of him biting on a medal. At least Messi knew not to give that guy trying to make THEIR moment about HIM any attention. Desperately grabbing Messi."

Bae even managed to touch the World Cup trophy, which goes against the rules. As per FIFA, only a select group of people can touch the trophy. The group includes the winners and heads of state. Ever since the incident, many videos have gone viral on social media about the chef leaving Angel Di Maria and Lisandro Martinez uncomfortable, and then snatching the trophy from Cristian Romero. He even bit Franco Armani's gold medal.

